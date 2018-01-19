UNC adds record-holder Quinshad Davis to coaching staff

North Carolina is adding record-setting receiver Quinshad Davis to its coaching staff.

Team officials said Friday that Davis will be an offensive graduate assistant this season and will focus on receivers.

Davis caught a program-record 25 touchdown passes from 2012-15 for the Tar Heels, and his 205 receptions and 2,614 yards receiving also rank among the top five in school history.

1/19/2018 2:09:46 PM (GMT -5:00)