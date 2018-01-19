Accident results in downed power lines, lane closures on North Lake Blvd.

A vehicle accident resulted in a sheared utility pole in Carolina Beach Friday afternoon and both northbound lanes of North Lake Boulevard were closed for about an hour and a half.

Scott Hettinger with the Carolina Beach Police Department said a dump truck was dropping dirt at a location in the 900 block of North Lake and hit the utility pole, causing power lines to fall when the pole was sheared.

A power company crew made repairs and normal traffic resumed at 6:30 p.m., according to Hettinger.

