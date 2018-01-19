Wilmington's Battleship North Carolina No. 2 on USA Today's 10Best list

The Battleship North Carolina was voted the No. 2 attraction in the state in a recent USA Today poll.

A panel of North Carolina travel writers and photographers nominated their favorite state attractions and from 20 initial nominees, 10 were chosen for the newspaper's 10Best list. Readers voted on the top 10 and the list is:

1. Mount Airy Main Street - Mount Airy

2. Battleship North Carolina - Wilmington

3. Biltmore Estate - Asheville

4. Sarah P. Duke Gardens - Durham

5. Grandfather Mountain

6. Blue Ridge Parkway

7. International Civil Rights Center & Museum - Greensboro

8. Cape Lookout National Seashore - Harkers Island

9. Great Smoky Mountains National Park

10. Corolla Wild Horses - Corolla

