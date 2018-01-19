One arrested, one sought in Bolivia break-in, assault

One man has been arrested and the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office is searching for another man suspected of a recent break-in and assault.

According to a sheriff's office Facebook post, Juan Luis Gonzales-Esparza, 24, of Old Ocean Highway, Bolivia, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree burglary and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He was booked into the Brunswick County Detention Center under a $200,000 bond.

Edgar "Cuca" Garcia-Olmos, 36, of Old Ocean Highway, Bolivia, is wanted on the same charges.

Gonzales-Esparza and Garcia-Olmos are suspected of breaking into a home in the 1900 block of Old Ocean Highway in Bolivia and assaulting a male victim with a knife on Jan. 14.

Garcia-Olmos is 5-foot-8 and weighs around 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Garcia-Olmos' whereabouts should call Det. Hockett at 910-880-4856.

