'Malfunction' causes false alarm at NC nuclear power plant

Sirens sounding at Harris Nuclear Power Plant Friday afternoon were a false alarm, plant officials said.

Several sirens in the Apex and Cary area “malfunctioned” at 12:58 p.m., according to plant officials.

“There is no impact to the public and no need for public actions. We will investigate the cause of the malfunction,” said Brandon Thomas, senior communications consultant with Harris Nuclear Plant.

A Cary resident told CBS North Carolina the sirens sounded on and off for 3 to 4 minutes.

A series of warning sirens are placed within a 10-mile radius around the plant.

Harris Plant is located in southwest Wake County just off U.S. 1.

More details weren’t immediately available.