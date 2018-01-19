College students donate over 100 crocheted baby hats to Little Hats, Big Hearts

The goal is to raise awareness, provide resources and inspire moms to be aware of their family's heart health while also raising awareness about Congenital Heart Defects. (Source: BCC)

Students from Brunswick Community College joined the American Heart Association, in connection with The Children's Heart Foundation, to crochet red hats for babies born in February at participating hospitals to celebrate American Heart Month.

The BCC Crochet Club donated over 100 tiny red hats to the Little Hats, Big Hearts program, which honors babies, moms and heart-healthy lives.

“Our crochet club was very excited to participate in this project and plan to provide little red hats again next year," staff sponsors said.

The goal is to raise awareness, provide resources and inspire moms to be aware of their family's heart health while also raising awareness about Congenital Heart Defects.

