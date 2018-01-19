Drainage, repaving work in Pine Valley nearing completion

City of Wilmington officials expect drainage improvements and repaving work in the Pine Valley area to be completed in the next few weeks. (Source: CIty of Wilmington)

The projects involves 2.8 lane-miles on portions of Semmes Drive and RL Honeycutt Drive and all of Donald E. Gore Drive.

Drainage improvements have been made on Donald E. Gore Drive, and repaving of the road is complete.

Crews are finishing drainage work in the area and will repave portions of RL Honeycutt and Semmes drives in the coming weeks.

