TreeFest offers free chance to be environmentally friendly

TreeFest was held inside Independence Mall Friday, offering several combinations of trees and grasses free to the public. Many had the option to choose any combination of trees and grasses.

The tree species that were available included Atlantic white cedar, bald cypress, black gum, black walnut, Chinese chestnut, crepe myrtle, eastern red cedar, green ash, live oak, longleaf pine, mockernut hickory, overcup oak, river birch, swamp chestnut oak, white oak and willow oak.

TreeFest also offered grass species like Indian grass, little bluestem, muhly grass and wire grass.

Karl Busick, a member of the TreeFest committee, said there are many ways this event can help our area.

"People like to get them for their yard for privacy just because it's an environmentally friendly thing to do to," Busick said. "Tree coverage helps our environment altogether."

Matthew Schmitt, a TreeFest volunteer, says this is an easy way to help Wilmington become more environmentally friendly.

"There's so much more to Wilmington that we haven't reached and I feel like with an event like this, it's so simple," Schmitt said. "You get trees and you're helping the environment, and also making your yard look very nice."

