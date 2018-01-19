TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of Torchwood Blvd. closed for rest of mon - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of Torchwood Blvd. closed for rest of month

A portion of Torchwood Blvd. will be closed for the remainder of the month while repairs are conducted. (Source: WECT) A portion of Torchwood Blvd. will be closed for the remainder of the month while repairs are conducted. (Source: WECT)
A portion of Torchwood Blvd. will be closed for the remainder of the month while repairs are conducted. (Source: WECT) A portion of Torchwood Blvd. will be closed for the remainder of the month while repairs are conducted. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

A portion of Torchwood Blvd. will be closed for the remainder of the month while repairs are performed.

Torchwood Blvd. is closed from Ireland Court to Bow Hunter Drive.

According to a sign, the project is expected to be completed by Jan. 31.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly