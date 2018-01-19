Wilmington man charged in Sunday night shooting

A Wilmington man is behind bars after he allegedly fired multiple gunshots at another man striking his home and vehicle.

Khalief Onzel Ballard, 21, was arrested Thursday and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, injury to personal property, carrying a concealed weapon, and two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon. Ballard also faces several drug-related charges.

According to Jennifer Dandron, spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to the 4100 block of Abbington Terrace around 10:40 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14 after receiving reports of gunfire.

The alleged victim told police that a man in a dark-colored Dodge Charger was driving erratically and eventually parked his car next to the victim's vehicle.

Dandron said the suspect, later identified as Ballard, got out the car and began walking towards the victim. After a brief conversation, the victim told Ballard that he was uncomfortable. Ballard got upset, went back to the Charger, and drove away.

As the victim was walking up his driveway, the Charger returned. Ballard pointed a gun out of the vehicle and fired multiple gunshots striking the victim's vehicle and home.

No injuries were reported.

Ballard is being held in the New Hanover County Jail under a $291,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.