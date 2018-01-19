Yard sales January 20

New Hanover County

8 a.m. - 2 p.m

1702 Fordham Road, Wilmington

Moving sale with great items throughout !! beautiful buffet, dining table / chairs and matching china hutch, lots of plated silver pieces, glass front display hutch, beautiful china sets, antique Duncan Phyfe display table, tea and plant tables, drop leaf end tables, antique drum table, antique rocker, drop leaf table, lamps, upholstered chairs, sofa, antique wall clock, floor lamps, mirrors, sewing machine and table, sewing items and supplies, linens,towels, blankets, file cabinet, framed prints, area rugs, shelf stereo system, rolling butcher block table, Kitchenaid mixer, lots of kitchen items, small appliances, chest freezer, outdoor table / chair set, metal outdoor love seat, Toro riding mower (will not start), wheel barrel, generator, cook books, cut glass pieces and so much more !!

8 a.m. - ?

225 Pine Grove Drive, Wilmington (across from Hugh MacRae Park)

We have everything, furniture, chairs, tables, beds, dresser, coffee table, end tables, beds, outdoor benches, shelves, sideboard, hutch, old bottles, albums and records, glassware, pots and pans, all kinds of kitchenware, rugs, books, toys, fishing gear, silver, toys, many pictures with beautiful frames, outdoor tools, picnic table, antiques, chest, china, linens, lamps, scarves, jewelry, lawnmower, tools and much more! Come out and see us.

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

615 S. 10th Street

We're selling clothes, shoes, and all kinds of other items.

Pender County

8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

546 Groves Point Drive, Hampstead

Estate sale with furniture, appliances, kitchenware, and yard tools

If you're planning a future yard sale you can send your information now.

Or you can email yardsales@wect.

If you're having a yard sale today but didn't send in your information you can add your details to today's yard sales post on the WECT Facebook page

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.