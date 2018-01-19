Two accused of concocting fake kidnapping for $60

Two men are accused of concocting a fake kidnapping in an effort to get $60, Pender County Sheriff's Office officials said Friday.

According to officials, David Eugene Lee and Christopher Logan Haltom created a false story that Lee had been kidnapped by drug dealers who threatened to kill him if Lee's elderly mother didn't pay them $60.

Capt. James Rowell with the sheriff's office said "the incident report tied up deputies, detectives and 911 dispatchers for several hours until the story was proven to be a lie."

Lee, of Rocky Point, and Haltom, of Burgaw, have been charged with obtaining property by false pretenses, filing a false police report and resisting, delaying and obstructing law enforcement officers. Their bond has been set at $5,000.

A third suspect is expected to be charged in the incident, Rowell said.

