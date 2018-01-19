NHCSO: Missing woman has been located - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

NHCSO: Missing woman has been located

Catherine Jones McNeil (source: NHCSO) Catherine Jones McNeil (source: NHCSO)
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

A missing 73-year-old woman has been located, according to authorities.

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office said Friday morning that Catherine McNeil, who was last seen Thursday, has returned home safely.

