Black and White Party works to break down racial barriers

An event designed to break down racial barriers did just that Thursday night.

Members of the black community and the white community came together at TRU Colors Brewing Company's Black and White Party.

TRU Colors is a brewery that will open this year and be staffed by active gang members who are not only trying to make positive changes in their lives, but also make positive changes in Wilmington.

Over 100 people gathered at Ironclad Brewery for speed dating style conversations in a step to fight racial stereotypes. They got a chance to talk and socialize with people who they may not encounter on a day-to-day basis.

The staff of TRU Colors tackled the racial divide head on, hoping to start changing the way people think about race in Wilmington.

"This event was really good for Wilmington as a whole," TRU Colors staffer Kiara Scott said. "I really think there's a big barrier between the white and black community."

Participants engaged in four different speed-dating style conversations, each lasting seven minutes.

From sports and jobs to deeper types of conversation, no topic was off limits. Many found they have far more in common than they may have thought.

"It's a lot of similarities and things," Scott said. "A lot about travel and life. Situations you wouldn't think would be the same, but it's actually the same."

"I could probably stay here and talk to everyone for hours," said participant Amy Ray.

Starting a new type of conversation can be difficult, but many learned Thursday that taking a leap can be worth it.

"You should actually ask questions before you get a stereotype about anything about anybody because you never know. That person could be the person that you need in your life to help you," said Scott.

TRU Colors staff was happy with how Thursday's party turned out. They said they are hoping to host more events like it, hopefully on a larger scale.

