UNCW breaks ground on site for Veterans Hall

UNCW officials pose for a photo on the site of a new Allied Health Building. (Source: WECT)

UNCW will be honoring veterans in a big way with the new Allied Health Building.

On Thursday, ground was broken in a parking lot that in two years will be the site of a state of the art building known as Veterans Hall.

"This college in particular, as well as the other colleges, are very, very engaged with many activities in the community and community organizations. And I think this is going to give us even more opportunities to connect even further and wider with the community and the region," said UNCW Chancellor Jose Sartarelli.

Construction is expected to cost $66 million and the building will provide teaching space to the College of Arts and Sciences and the College of Health and Human Sciences.

When UNCW was founded 70 years ago, the majority of students were military affiliated, which is why the university felt it was an easy decision to dedicate the new building to veteran students.

UNCW is ranked No. 1 in the state and 40th nationwide for military-affiliated students.

