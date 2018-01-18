Health news update: Flu deaths and CTE research

Flu cases spike in North Carolina

The flu virus continues to spread across North Carolina with more cases reported last week compared to the same time in 2016 and 2017.

Ten people in North Carolina died from the flu last week, bringing the total number of deaths in the state this flu season to 42.

Dosher Memorial Hospital reports 28 positive cases of the flu so far in January. Fourteen percent of the flu patients were 65 or older, and 25 percent of them were under age 20.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and getting vaccinated to stay healthy.

CTE linked to repeated hits to the head, independent of concussions

A new study finds repeated hits to the head -- not necessarily concussions -- lead to chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

The microscopic damage was identified even in teenagers.

CTE is the brain disease that afflicted deceased football stars like Frank Gifford, Ken Stabler, and Aaron Hernandez and many others.

Mice given close-impact blows to the head had microscopic signs of CTE, regardless of whether the head injuries caused a concussion or any immediate change in neurological behavior.

"Silent injuries"

Researchers are calling these hits to the head “silent injuries,” and said focusing just on concussions misses the mark in terms of brain health.

They write in the study that their findings are important for policymakers, teenagers who play contact sports, and active military.

Their advice: limit any brain trauma, including head to head contact.

In late stages, CTE affects people a lot like Alzheimer's disease, causing confusion, memory loss, and poor judgment.

Right now, there is no test for CTE in living brains.

