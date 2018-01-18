District Attorney gives update on success of program to crack down on fake IDs

District Attorney Ben David said Thursday that he believes our area is now the toughest place to get a fake ID in North Carolina. (Source: WECT)

As part of a deferred prosecution program to curb underage drinking, anyone caught using a fake ID can forfeit their license for 60 days to have their charges dismissed.

Additionally, offenders must complete community service hours, and take part in DWI treatment court.

"Seeing the real impact that alcohol abuse can have on a somebody's life, because you can hear stories, or see it on TV, but when you're sitting in the room with these people who are on their second, third DWI, it makes it real to see how these things can get out of hand," Assistant District Attorney Conor Degnan said.

Under North Carolina state law, a judge can rule to take an offender's license for up to one year, but David said the law is hardly enforced. He said taking a license for 60 days sends a stronger message.

"If you look at the end of the process, not at the time they're arrested and what they're facing but the time of disposition in their cases, you'll find that they're facing far tougher consequences as it relates to staying off our roads and anywhere else in the hundred counties of North Carolina," he said.

David says he advocates for other areas to adopt a similar program, and ultimately hopes the law will change.

He said that in the 11 other states using this type of consequence, underage drinking and driving fatalities are down by about 7 percent.

