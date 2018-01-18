Airlie Gardens selected as state's top wedding destination

Airlie Gardens was recently picked as the best place to get married in North Carolina by Orbitz, a popular travel website.

Each year, more than 50 weddings are held at Airlie, a public botanical garden owned and operated by New Hanover County.

"We are thrilled to be selected for this honor,” said Nicole Herron, wedding and events coordinator for Airlie. “Being an Airlie Gardens bride is something special and we love watching wedding dreams come true.”

Aly Walansky, who wrote the story for Orbitz, said Airlie was chosen for its "formal gardens, sculptures, wildlife and views of Bradley Creek."

