Dentist uses laser beams to treat cavities, canker sores

Reclined with mouth agape, Melissa Kinnamon sports thick protective glasses.

Leaning over Kinnamon is dentist Sarah Pless, who holds a cone-shaped metal tool inside the patient’s mouth.

Emitting from the tip of the tool is a green beam of light and a mist of water pointed at one of Kinnamon’s teeth.

"It ablates, so it literally pulverizes the enamel, and then down into the dentin of the tooth,” Pless said.

She’s referring to the Solea dental laser, which was FDA approved and first used on live patients in 2013. The laser acts like a highly-accurate drill, enabling the dentist to carefully target an area.

The laser produces a specific wavelength of light that is well-absorbed by hydroxyapatite, the mineral that makes up human teeth. The water mist cools down the zapped area.

Dental professionals use the laser for a handful of oral diseases, including tooth decay and soft tissue problems like canker sores.

"We're doing almost every single filling with it,” Pless said. "Lasers have been around dentistry for quite a while, but they haven't always been able to cut hard things, and in the world of dentistry, that's teeth and bones."

The laser also numbs the area in the mouth where the laser is pointed.

“It’s like a natural anesthetic,” Pless said.

As a result, patients do not require anesthetic injections, and do not have residual numbness following the procedure.

"I didn't feel it. The one thing that I felt was the air and the water, and that's all I felt,” Kinnamon said. “You don't even feel the laser."

Pless said the technology’s high price is a barrier to widespread use of the dental laser. She said in her practice at Renaissance Dental Studio, the price for fixing dental caries is the same for the laser as the traditional drill.

