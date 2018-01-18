Inauguration riot charges to be dropped for dozens, but not for man from Wilmington

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia plans to drop rioting charges for dozens of people related to incidents that took place in Washington on inauguration day for President Donald Trump last year.

However, cases will continue for a smaller group of 59 defendants, including one man from Wilmington.

Jashua Barnak was one of more than 200 people named in an indictment last year, alleging participation in a riot using "black bloc" tactics, which involves people wearing dark clothing and masks to conceal identities.

The government served notice this week that it will dismiss without prejudice the indictments against 129 of those defendants while pursuing charges against 59 others, including Barnak. According to a news release, this move will allow the government to focus efforts on what it considers the core group of people responsible for the violence.

The court filing indicates Barnak's trial is set for early March.

