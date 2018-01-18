Delays for Friday, Jan. 19 due to lingering effects of winter weather

Here are the latest delays for Friday, Jan. 19 due to the lingering effects of winter weather in our area.

Schools and Day Cares

Bladen County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay.

Brigade Boys and Girls Club RES morning care will operate on a two-hour delay.

Onslow County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay.

Sampson County Schools closed. Optional teacher workday.

Scotland County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay.

-

Infant of Prague Catholic School in Jacksonville will operate on a two-hour delay.

NOTE: Please check in with your church, doctor's office, or other businesses for individual closings, delays or early closures. This list will focus on schools and government changes.