Home is where the heart is for Oakland Athletics pitcher Chris Hatcher (Source: WECT)

Oakland Athletics reliever Chris Hatcher hasn't let the fame and fortune of playing in the big leagues go to his head.

When he's not playing baseball, there is a good chance Hatcher is back home in Kinston.

"My roots are here,” Hatcher said at Tuesday night’s Wilson Hot Stove banquet in Wilson. “I was born and raised here. I have a house here so I don't plan on leaving anytime soon."

The former UNCW standout is often finding ways to give back to his community. He works in the offseason for the Kinston Parks and Recreation Department and after Hurricane Matthew in 2016, he drove a bulldozer at the Lenoir County landfill, helping with cleanup efforts

"I don't like to sit idle,” Hatcher said, “and it's a way I can give back and help the community."

Hatcher recently avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $2.15 million contract with Oakland.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.