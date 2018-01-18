Cooper publicly opposes offshore drilling during Wrightsville Beach visit

Cooper was at the Blockade Runner in Wrightsville Beach on Monday where he publicly voiced his opposition to the Trump administration's plans to open up offshore drilling locations in the Atlantic Ocean. (Source: WECT)

Governor Roy Cooper was at the Blockade Runner in Wrightsville Beach on Monday where he publicly voiced his opposition to the Trump administration's plans to open up offshore drilling locations in the Atlantic Ocean.

Cooper said he spoke last week with US Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and told him he wants the North Carolina coast exempt from the latest five-year Interior Department plan, just like what Florida got last week.

Read my full statement on taking #Florida off the table for offshore oil and gas. Local voice matters. pic.twitter.com/fJhv0p0CDC — Secretary Ryan Zinke (@SecretaryZinke) January 9, 2018



The governor talked during the call about the state's coastal economy and the threat that drilling could pose to millions of acres of estuaries. According to Cooper's office, Zinke agreed to visit the state and will speak to local leaders and the congressional delegation.

The Associated Press reports that Zinke also spoke with the governors of New York, Rhode Island, Oregon, California, Washington, Delaware, and South Carolina, who all object to the plan.

Cooper's visit to the Cape Fear Region comes on the heels of the Brunswick County commissioners voting to rescind a 2015 resolution supporting offshore drilling. As a result of the vote, the commission has officially taken a more neutral stance on the matter.

