Cooper to sue feds if NC isn't exempt from offshore drilling plan

Cooper was at the Blockade Runner in Wrightsville Beach on Monday where he publicly voiced his opposition to the Trump administration's plans to open up offshore drilling locations in the Atlantic Ocean. (Source: WECT)

Governor Roy Cooper says the state will sue the Trump administration if North Carolina isn't given an exemption from the Interior Department's plan to open up locations in the Atlantic and Pacific oceans to offshore oil and gas drilling.

Cooper, surrounded by several area elected officials, spoke at the Blockade Runner in Wrightsville Beach and immediately got to the point of why he called Monday morning's news conference.

"We're here at Wrightsville Beach today, it's beautiful and I want to keep it that way," Cooper said. "Wrightsville Beach is one of the many towns along our 300 miles of coastline and our 22 barrier islands and they draw millions of people for our coastal economy."

Cooper added the coast brings in $3 billion in tourism annually and supports more than 30,000 jobs in Eastern North Carolina. The commercial fishing industry also contributes hundreds of millions of dollars to the state's economy, Cooper said.

"In July, when the Trump administration said it wanted to open our coastal waters to offshore drilling, I traveled to Atlantic Beach to give them North Carolina's answer: No way, not off our coast," Cooper said. "As governor, I know what's at stake, I'm going to fight to keep our coast safe."

Cooper said experts he's talked to said that opening up the state's coast to drilling would put the economy, the environment, and coastal communities at risk with little potential for long-term gain.

"Offshoring drilling is just a bad deal for our state," Cooper said.

Cooper said he spoke with US Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and told him he wants the North Carolina coast exempt from the latest five-year Interior Department plan, similar to the exemption that Florida received two weeks ago. However, an administration official said last week that Flordia's exemption hasn't been finalized.

Read my full statement on taking #Florida off the table for offshore oil and gas. Local voice matters. pic.twitter.com/fJhv0p0CDC — Secretary Ryan Zinke (@SecretaryZinke) January 9, 2018

"Last Friday, I called Secretary Zinke myself to say, 'What about us? What about North Carolina?'" Cooper said. "We want to be exempt, too"

Cooper added his administration has the same concerns about protecting the state's tourism industry as Florida does.

The Associated Press reports that Zinke has also spoken with the governors of New York, Rhode Island, Oregon, California, Washington, Delaware, and South Carolina, who all object to the plan.

Approximately 30 municipalities along the North Carolina coast have voted on resolutions opposing offshore drilling, including the New Hanover County commissioners who voted on a similar resolution Monday morning, ahead of Cooper's visit.

#NHCgov Commissioners adopted a resolution to oppose off-shore drilling at today's meeting, because of the risks to marine life, our coastal environment, property, business, livelihood, and quality of life in @NewHanoverCo. pic.twitter.com/klUEx9bhEb — New Hanover County (@NewHanoverCo) January 22, 2018

Cooper said that if North Carolina is not exempted from the offshoring drilling plans, the state will sue the federal government.

Reemphasizing the inherent risks of offshore oil and gas drilling, Cooper said no method is 100 percent safe.

"The risk of catastrophic events like oil spills will always be part of that equation. We know oil spills bring devastating, long-term damage to everyplace they touch," Cooper said. "The BP oil spill on the Gulf Coast cost more than $60 billion in cleanup and economic recovery. That's more than twice North Carolina's annual budget."

Cooper continued by sharing his doubts about the economic benefits from offshore drilling while also touting advancements in renewable energy technologies.

"There's little evidence offshore drilling would be able to deliver a financial boon," Cooper said. "We're unlikely to get many jobs or revenue sharing or state port business."

"We have recently seen tremendous advancements in renewable energy technology," Cooper explained. "North Carolina is number two in the country in solar energy. We're becoming more energy efficient and there is already an abundance of natural gas. Why risk drilling in the ocean when we have cleaner fuels?"

Cooper also urged those watching the news conference to mail in or send online comments to the Interior Department opposing offshore drilling.

"This place, our coast, is a part of who we are as North Carolinians. We must protect our land, our waters, and our livelihoods. Let's let them hear it all the way in Washington...not off our coast here in North Carolina," Cooper said.

