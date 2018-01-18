Wilmington businessman to be sentenced in federal cigarette trafficking scheme

A Wilmington convenience store owner is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court on Jan. 31 for his role in an interstate cigarette trafficking scheme aimed at evading taxes. (Source: WECT)

A Wilmington convenience store owner is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court on Jan. 31 for his role in an interstate cigarette trafficking scheme aimed at evading taxes.

Atalla Atalla, 40, pleaded guilty in November 2017 to conspiracy to traffic in contraband cigarettes and evading the federal excise tax imposed on tobacco, according to court records.

Federal prosecutors say Atalla, also known as Tommy, was one of at least six participants, including three Louisiana law enforcement officers, in the year-long scheme that ended with the participants’ indictment in September 2016.

A document detailing what prosecutors say they would have proved at trial states Atalla and two of his co-defendants, Anwar Abdelmajid-Ahmad and Jadallah Saed, who own a convenience store in New Orleans, offered bribes to two New Orleans police officers and an Orleans Parish Sheriff’s deputy to protect and transport contraband cigarettes from Louisiana to Wilmington.

The document (full version at the bottom of this story) specifically notes Atalla’s involvement on four separate occasions:

On Jan. 14 and 15, 2016, New Orleans police officers Justin Brown and Joshua Carthon drove a U-Haul truck containing nearly 11,000 cigarette cartons purchased from a FBI confidential source by Abdelmajid and Saed to Atalla in Wilmington. Brown and Carthon were paid $4,000 each for the delivery and protection of the contraband cigarettes. Once in Wilmington, Abdelmajid, Saed, and Atalla unloaded the cigarettes into a garage at Atalla’s house, however, Atalla later decided he did not want close to half of the cartons, as they were marked “duty free, not for sale in the USA.” Brown and Carthon were paid an additional $2,000 each to return the unwanted cartons to New Orleans.

In a February 2016 meeting to discuss the next delivery of contraband cigarettes to Wilmington, Brown indicated he was concerned about driving again, but said he had another police officer willing to participate. The confidential source was then introduced to Orleans Parish Sheriff’s deputy Garrett Partman, who agreed to transport the tobacco products. When told the tobacco was not taxed, Garrett said, “Whatever it is, I’m down,” according to the document. One month later, Carthon and Partman drove a U-Haul containing 2,430 cartons of Marlboro cigarettes to Wilmington, with Abdelmajid and Brown following in a separate vehicle. The tobacco was again unloaded at Atalla’s house in Wilmington. Brown was paid $2,500 and Carthon and Partman were paid $2,000 each for the trip and protection of the contraband tobacco.

In June 2016, a Homeland Security Investigations undercover agent, who Abdelmajid and Saed believed was the supplier of the confidential source’s stolen tobacco, agreed to set up another delivery to Wilmington on July 12, 2016. That day, a second undercover agent delivered 2,700 cartons of cigarettes to Abdelmajid at a convenience store in Wilmington owned by Atalla. Abdelmajid paid the undercover agent $61,800 in cash, then delivered the tobacco to Atalla’s house.

On Sept. 14, 2016, just eight days before the indictment was filed, an undercover agent delivered another 2,700 cigarette cartons to Atalla. Atalla paid the undercover agent $108,000 in cash, and asked about the possibility of another delivery.

The scheme resulted in a total tax loss to the federal and state governments of between $400,00 and $900,000, according to court records.

Status of Atalla’s co-defendants

According to federal guidelines, Atalla faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment, a fine of $250,000, three years of supervised release and a $100 special assessment. As a part of his plea agreement, Atalla is required to pay $103,074 to the State of Louisiana and $132,624.39 to the federal government.

As for Atalla’s five co-defendants, Saed was sentenced in December 2017 to 22 months in federal prison followed by two years of supervised release after previously pleading guilty to one count of trafficking in counterfeit cigarettes. He was also ordered to pay $456,611.04 in restitution.

Earlier that month, Abdelmajid was sentenced to eight years imprisonment followed by five years of supervised release after pleading guilty in April 2017 to two counts of conspiracy to defraud the United States and one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. Like Saed, Abdelmajid was also ordered to pay $456,611.04 in restitution.

Brown and Carthon, who are no longer New Orleans Police Department officers, pleaded guilty in April 2017 to accepting bribes in furtherance of the conspiracy to traffic in contraband cigarettes. Both were sentenced in November 2017 to just over a year in federal prison followed by a year of supervised release.

Partman, who is also no longer a law enforcement officer, was sentenced to three years of probation in October 2017 after previously pleading guilty to interstate transportation in aid of racketeering enterprises.

