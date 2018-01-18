'Please help me find my daughter': Wilmington mother pleads for information about missing 16-year-old

"This was our biggest fear, is that she was going to disappear," said the missing girl's mother. "She's very easily manipulated, and she wants to fit in... She got on the school bus to come to school, she never showed up at school." (SOURCE: WECT)

A teenager's family and the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in locating a teenager that has been missing since Wednesday.

According to the sheriff's office, 16-year-old Alexandria "Allie" Adams was last seen in the 2700 block of Castle Hayne Road.

Her parents said they last saw Allie as she was getting on the school bus Wednesday morning.

"Wilmington and surrounding area: Please help me find my daughter," pleaded Allie's mother, Joy Brown.

Allie is 5-foot-7 and weighs approximately 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a light blue hoodie, light blue leggings, gray boots, a pink book bag and a New Hanover High School visor.

According to Allie's parents, she has mental illness, including bipolar disorder, and has not taken her medication since she went missing.

"This was our biggest fear, is that she was going to disappear," Brown said. "She's very easily manipulated, and she wants to fit in. ... She got on the school bus to come to school. She never showed up at school."

The sheriff's office erroneously announced Friday morning that Adams had been located.

Friday afternoon, her parents placed flyers on public spaces with their missing daughter's information.

Call 910-798-4260 to share any information.

