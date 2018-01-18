New Hanover County Sheriff's Office still looking for missing teen

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a teenager that has been missing since Jan. 17.

According to the sheriff's office, 16-year-old Alexandria Adams was last seen in the 2700 block of Castle Hayne Road.

She is about 5'7 and weighs approximately 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a light blue hoodie, light blue leggings, gray boots, a pink book bag and a New Hanover High School visor.

The sheriff's office had erroneously announced early Friday morning that Adams had been located.

