Flu cases up in New Hanover County

Cases of the flu have been on the rise in New Hanover County, according to the Health Department. (Source: WECT)

According to health officials, there have been 42 flu deaths in the state this flu season.

Two children are among the dead, but the majority have been adults over the age of 50.

Health leaders say the worst is yet to come.

New Hanover County has seen flu cases rise, according to the county health department.

Carla Turner, a nurse at the health department, said despite the rise in the number of cases, about the same number of flu shots, 4,500, have been given as in previous years.

The health department goes into schools and gives out the vaccine for people who may not be able to make it into the clinic, Turner said.

Even though the vaccine doesn’t guarantee people won’t get the flu, it gives them a better chance of staying healthy during flu season, said Turner, who added that washing your hands is a key part of fighting the flu too.

What about people who can’t get the shot because of medical restrictions?

“They have medical contradictions that it’s not safe for them to have it, so what we want is as many other people as possible to have it because it provides what we call herd immunity, getting the majority of the herd vaccinated," Turner said. "It protects those who cannot get the vaccine.”

Most flu shots are manufactured using chicken eggs, so people with an egg allergy may not be able to get the vaccine. Turner said to call ahead and make sure egg-less vaccines are available if you have an allergy.

If you already have the flu, the best way to fight it is with plenty of rest and plenty of liquids.

