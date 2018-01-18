Hoggard kicker Jeremiah Kim named All-America

Hoggard junior kicker Jeremiah Kim has been named All-America by the Kicking World website.
Last season, Kim made 11-of-14 field goals, 68-of-71 extra points and 44 percent of his kickoffs resulted in touchbacks.
He earned first-team All-District and second-team All-State kicking honors as well.
Kim has not yet chosen a college.
