Hoggard kicker Jeremiah Kim named All-America

Hoggard junior kicker Jeremiah Kim has been named All-America by the Kicking World website.

Last season, Kim made 11-of-14 field goals, 68-of-71 extra points and 44 percent of his kickoffs resulted in touchbacks.

He earned first-team All-District and second-team All-State kicking honors as well.

Kim has not yet chosen a college.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.