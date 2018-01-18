Woman won't seek criminal charges against UNCW women's soccer coach

The longtime head coach the UNCW women’s soccer team has been placed on administrative leave amid an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct against him. Bruce Mason, Cairney’s attorney, released a statement about the allegations late Wednesday evening.

Cairney joined the UNCW women’s soccer program in 1994, serving as associate head coach for two years until taking over as head coach in 1996. (Source: WECT)

The woman who recently accused the longtime head coach of the UNCW women’s soccer team of sexual misconduct declined to pursue criminal charges when contacted Thursday, according to a spokesperson for the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

In a series of social media posts from mid to late 2017, the woman accused coach Paul Cairney of sexual misconduct while she attended a soccer camp in 1997. The alleged victim was 15 at the time, and reportedly said the incident occurred in a dorm.

In a statement Wednesday, Cairney's attorney, Bruce Mason, said the sheriff's office investigated the allegation in 2007, saying it was "fully and thoroughly investigated."

However, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said Thursday the alleged victim in the "indecent liberties with a minor" investigation "did not want to pursue prosecution and the case was closed."

"Due to the recent social media post the Sheriff’s Office in partnership with the UNCW Police Department have reached out to the victim in this case (Thursday) and she does not want further criminal investigation," the spokesperson added.

Mason released a statement Thursday night saying the sheriff's office took "a positive step" with its statement and that Cairney has faith in UNCW's handling of the incident.

"UNCW is still obliged to conduct a complete and independent administrative inquiry into this claim," Mason said. "Coach Cairney has trust in the process and a great deal of respect for the team appointed by UNCW to conduct the investigation. Paul looks forward to continuing his cooperation in the process."

Mason added that although there have been "an overwhelming number of requests by the media to interview" Cairney, the coach is declining them all because "Cairney believes that any media interviews will only serve to harm the integrity of the inquiry."

On Wednesday, UNCW officials said they were aware of the allegations against Cairney, and that he was placed on administrative leave with pay in December while the university conducted a "personnel inquiry." UNCW's statement also noted this was not a disciplinary action. That process will continue despite the word from the sheriff's office Thursday.

The university police department investigation also remains open, according to a university official.

"There's an open inquiry at this moment and I hope we will be able to conduct it speedily so we get a resolution to this," UNCW Chancellor Jose "Zito" Sartarelli said.

Asked Thursday if administrative leave was typical when allegations against an employee are made, a spokesperson responded the university's policy requires leave so that the university "can investigate allegations of performance or conduct deficiencies that would constitute just cause for disciplinary action; and/or to avoid disruption of the workplace and/or to protect the safety of persons or property."

While the inquiry began in early December, university officials asked anyone with information that could help the investigation to come forward this week. During a university event Thursday afternoon, a reporter asked Sartarelli why there was a gap in asking for public assistance.

"I don't want to elaborate too much, but every process has to be a process that provides due process to the members involved and that's what we're trying to do," Sartarelli said.

But university records show Cairney was not placed on leave or suspended when the sheriff's office investigated the allegation in 2007. The spokesperson said the university was not made aware of the investigation at the time.

"At that particular time it was lead by a different agency and different supervisors, including a sheriff," the spokesperson for the sheriff's office said when asked why UNCW wasn't notified.

