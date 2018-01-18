Whiteville police arrest pair suspected of breaking and entering, larceny

Two people suspected of breaking into a home and a vehicle have been arrested in Whiteville.

According to a Whiteville Police Department news release, Larry Richard "Ricky" McGee and April Hoffman were arrested Thursday morning and booked in the Columbus County Detention Center under $40,000 and $30,000 bonds, respectively.

Whiteville police say McGee and Hoffman broke into vehicles in the area of Franklin Street and Wyche Street and also broke into an occupied home on Wyche. A firearm, knives and personal property were taken from the vehicles and a television was stolen from the home.

McGee had an outstanding warrant from a breaking and entering and larceny from a motor vehicle incident on Jan. 10.

McGee and Hoffman are facing charges of felony larceny, breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, breaking into a motor vehicle and larceny of a firearm.

