Town employees lose vacation time after snowstorm

Less than a week after we first reported complaints that UNCW employees were forced to burn vacation during the recent snow storm, another local municipality did the same thing to its employees.

The Town of Wrightsville Beach closed its offices due to snow and ice on Jan. 4 and employees tell us they were informed on Jan. 10 they would either lose a vacation day or a day’s pay for the time missed.

“This afternoon the Town of Wrightsville Beach made the decision to require vacation time to be used for the snow day,” one employee, who did not want to be named for fear of losing their job, told WECT. “This is something that has never been done before, and has never been policy. It seems only after your report [on UNCW] did they decide it was good business. Any chance of asking them why now, this afternoon with no prior warning, did they decide to force our vacation time and will it be the norm for winter weather and hurricanes in the future?”

The decision was made by administrative staff at Wrightsville Beach, including Town Manager Tim Owens, and was not a formal policy voted on or considered by town aldermen.

Owens noted hourly employees were compensated for the hours when the office closed early at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3, and when it opened late at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 5.

“Hourly employees that were not required to work on Thursday were required to use vacation time, comp time, or take the time without pay. Hourly employees were paid for the entire day on Wednesday and Friday. We believe this is consistent with federal and state laws regarding pay,” Owens said of the decision.

We asked him if there was a policy on the books for the Town of Wrightsville Beach that explained how or if employees would be compensated in the event the office was closed due to weather.

“I am not aware of any formal policy that would give employees paid leave during an event like we just went through,” Owens answered. He added that in his five years with the town, he could not remember having to take a full day off work due to weather.

When we first contacted him, Mayor Bill Blair told WECT he was not aware employees had been told to use vacation time or take the day off unpaid.

“I think going forward the board will work on a clear policy in reference to adverse weather days and how to handle this,” Blair said after looking into the issue.

As we have previously reported, UNCW used to give employees the opportunity to make up the time missed due to weather rather than burning paid time off or taking unpaid leave, but the UNC System policy changed in January 2016. Now, supervisors have the option to provide makeup opportunities for employees but are not required to.

The City of Wilmington has a similar policy to UNCW, adopted in 2011. For New Hanover County government employees, the county manager has the discretion to give employees administrative leave pay in the event county offices close due to weather. County employees were compensated for time missed during the January snow storm.

