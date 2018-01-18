Pender County, NCDOT to give update on transportation projects

Officials with Pender County and the NC Department of Transportation will hold a public drop-in session next week to update residents about the current timelines of the Hampstead Bypass and Median projects.

“As our Region continues to grow, it’s important for our citizens to stay informed of these important transportation projects scheduled for Pender County,” said Kyle Breuer, the county's planning director.

Members of the public and interested parties are invited to review current project timelines, designs, and funding for the Hampstead Bypass and Median projects.

“The North Carolina Department of Transportation is aggressively pursuing advancing the timeline of the Hampstead Bypass and median projects,” said Chad Kimes, NCDOT's Division 3 deputy division engineer. “These projects are a top priority for both the Department and the region, in which the Bypass has already been accelerated by 5 years.”

The session will be held at the Hampstead Annex located at 15060 US Highway 17 in Hampstead, NC on Jan. 23 at 5 p.m.

