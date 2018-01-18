Prostitution sting ends in human trafficking arrest

A man is facing multiple charges in New Hanover County after a prostitution sting by the sheriff's office led to the discovery of a human trafficking victim.

Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office said that the Vice Narcotics Unit was in the process of making an arrest in a prostitution case Wednesday at a hotel on Carolina Beach Road when a woman told them she was the victim of human trafficking.

Officials quickly identified Jamal Roberts, who was at the same hotel, as a suspect. After a short pursuit, Roberts was taken into custody.

Roberts, 32, was charged with:

promotion of prostitution of a minor

promotion of prostitution adult victim

possession of a firearm by a felon

sexual servitude

resisting/delaying/obstructing a public officer

human trafficking - adult victim

Roberts, who was booked under a $250,000 bond, also has two fugitive warrants out of New York for probation violation.

