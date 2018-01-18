Women's march planned for Saturday

Women Organizing for Wilmington (WOW) plans to hold a women's march on Saturday. (Source: WOW)

Women Organizing for Wilmington (WOW) plans to hold a women's march on Saturday.

The march coincides with several other movements across the country and is open to anyone.

More than 1,000 people participated last year, and organizers hope to have a better turn out in 2018.

There will be speakers, food trucks, t-shirts, and lots of activities for the entire family.

WOW said there won't actually be a march this year, but the event will be organized more like a block party.

