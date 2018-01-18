Woody White sworn in as newest member of UNCW Board of Trustees

UNCW welcomed Woody White as their newest Board of Trustees member on Thursday at Burney Hall.

White was appointed by Speaker of the House Tim Moore on January 10 and has filled the unexpired seat of former Trustee Christopher Leonard.

White tendered his resignation from the Board of Trustees at Cape Fear Community College, that's been put into effect immediately.

He's served on the New Hanover Board of Commissioners since 2012, representing the Commission in various public capacities: the Legion Stadium Commission, the New Hanover County Financing Corporation, Inc., the Southeastern Economic Development Commission, Southeastern Partnership Inc./Economic Development, and the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce.

“I'm very humbled to be part of this board, it's got tremendously capable and talented people led by a chancellor that is a star and is doing great things,” said White. “The best lesson I've learned - certainly is to listen and follow the leaders, and kind of get your feet under you to see what the big issues are and then offer your perspective and do the best you can to work with people and deliberate.”

White has been a member of the North Carolina State Bar since 1994 and is certified by the Bar in state/federal criminal law.

White is a lifelong resident of Southeastern North Carolina. He received his J.D. Degree from the University of Nebraska College of Law in 1994 after receiving his B.S. from Southern College, Chattanooga, TN.

He has practiced law in New Hanover County since 1995 and owns the law firm of Woody White Law PLLC.

