My turn: Facebook makes changes to focus on daily interactions

Remember when Facebook was all about pictures of your children and what you had for lunch?

Now the social media site has morphed into a major player in the world of public opinion.

The site used to be a quick diversion from your workday. But for many businesses, publishing on Facebook is a significant part of their business plan. And for a couple years now we’ve seen an increasing use of actual planted news that’s now known as Fake News to help you form your opinions.

Facebook is making a change. It means you’re going to see fewer news articles and more kids pics. The company says they want to get back to the daily interactions many people like to share.

Now that will hurt WECT as well as other legitimate news operations trying to share their stories. But if helps cut down some of the garbage people get from Facebook, I’ll gladly accept that trade.

That's my turn. Now it's your turn.

