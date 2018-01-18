Celebrate National Popcorn Day today

Celebrate National Popcorn Day by popping into a local specialty popcorn store.

National Popcorn Day is celebrated at the end of January. This year it falls on Friday, Jan. 19.

Americans consume 13 billion quarts of popcorn every year or 42 quarts per person.

Wilmington natives Will and Harlee Montgomery opened Pop Culture in June of 2017 after taking over John's Popcorn, formally located on 17th street.

Although the store is in a new location and has been rebranded, Will says the same, beloved recipes remain the same.

All the popcorn is made on-site and from scratch, including the four Gold Medal International Blue Ribbon award winners.

While made locally, Will says Pop Culture popcorn is shipped all over the world, even as far as Prague.

Pop Culture offers discounts to first responders, military service members, churches and schools.

The store is located at 5202 Carolina Beach Road next door to Salty Paws Thrift Store.

