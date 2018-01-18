CEO of Columbus Regional resigns

The CEO of Columbus Regional Healthcare System, Carla Hollis, announced her resignation in a letter to colleagues Tuesday, according to hospital officials.

The hospital said she will take a new job at a behavioral hospital in Raleigh.

“My heart and mind have been contemplating the growing need for me to seek opportunities closer to my home and family, in Raleigh, NC,” Hollis wrote in the letter.

“I have been carefully considering how I can be part of both families, because CRHS is my family too. The truth, of course, is that I cannot serve both well and I have made the difficult decision to leave my role,” she wrote.

“I have been given the unique opportunity to lead a new behavioral health and substance abuse hospital, Triangle Springs, opening in Raleigh, a clinical service that I am passionate about and excited to be a part of. I will take with me so many lessons and experiences from my time here that will enhance the care given to these patients who also deserve the very best.”

The chairman of the hospital’s board of trustees, Freda Gore, said Hollis will be missed.

“Carla has successfully lead key strategic initiatives, helped recruit talented physicians and teammates and contributed greatly to our community,” Gore said.

Hospital officials said they haven’t named a new or interim CEO, and will be conducting a national search for Hollis’ replacement.

Hollis' last day at Columbus Regional will be March 7.

Hollis was named CEO in 2015 after Henry Hawthorn resigned to pursue other opportunities.

