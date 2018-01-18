Apartment complex sees rise in reports of shots fired

Reports of shots fired at the Saw Mill Apartment Complex have increased over the past year. (Source: WECT)

Officials with the Whiteville Police Department said one apartment complex in the city has seen a recent uptick in reports of shootings.

“Being afraid, I got down on the floor until I thought everything had stopped and then the police came and then nothing else that I heard that night,” a resident of the Saw Mill Apartments said. “I’d rather be on the floor than down yonder in the graveyard.”

The resident wished to remain anonymous but said she’s witnessed two shootings at the complex that she calls otherwise peaceful located on West Hay Street.

In November, three men were charged with shooting at another man’s car several times in the parking lot. That man was not hit by the bullets.

Less than two months later there was another shooting, this one in broad daylight.

On Jan. 8, Darius Jones was shot. Suspects have been arrested in both cases, according to the Whiteville Police Department.

Police Chief Jeffery Rosier was surprised by the shootings because he said Saw Mill isn’t an area of the city he usually worries about.

“I can see the homeowners being concerned based on the fact that they recently had two shootings there, but the big picture really is to me that’s a nice neighborhood. That’s a nice community,” he said.

Rosier admitted, however, reports of shots fired or heard at the complex have increased recently. According to Columbus County Emergency Services, in the last six years, there have been 13 calls. Seven of those calls came in the last year.

Just because there is a call of shots fired doesn’t always mean officers find evidence of a gun going off, Rosier said.

“That is such a quiet area compared to other areas. It did surprise me a little, but we solved both of those shootings almost immediately based on the help of management,” Rosier said.

The surveillance system which lines the property has been instrumental in helping police investigate the shootings.

According to Don Messer, the regional manager for the complex, management installed more than 50 cameras around the complex almost two years ago.

He said there weren't any major issues with crime, and certainly not shootings, when the camera system was installed, but he wanted to be proactive. Messer said the complex also has a strict screening process for people applying to live in Saw Mill.

Everyone has to pass a multi-state credit and criminal background check, and their names are run through a sex offender registry, Messer said. The complex subscribes to fair housing and takes Section 8 vouchers.

“You can move some people in, and you can have some people that do attract some of this activity," Messer said. "The only thing we can do is address it when it happens, and unfortunately this time, there was extreme violence.”

According to Messer and Rosier, the suspects in both shooting cases did not live at Saw Mill, and they have evidence to believe both were isolated incidents. Messer said the suspects were guests of residents at the complex, but those residents’ leases have been terminated.

“As stringent as our screening process is to move people in, you can still have friends and relatives," Messer said. "That’s kind of hard to control that.”

Rosier agreed, saying the problem at the complex isn’t with the people who live at Saw Mill. It’s with people who are visiting.

“Saw Mill is really not a problem area. Do they have people come on their property that don’t belong there? Yes, they do,” Rosier said.

“If they’re going to go commit crimes or another criminal element, they’re not going to be somewhere where they’re easily located. They’re going to go to different places. They’re always on the move,” Rosier explained. “You have to identify who actually lives there and who doesn’t."

According to Messer, management has a plan to do just that starting later this week. He said they’ll have officers patrol the complex’s entrance for a few hours in the morning and at night to monitor who comes in and out of Saw Mill.

Officers will have a list of everyone’s names and apartment numbers who live there. Those who don’t live there will have to tell the officers who they’re visiting.

Messer said he hopes this will cut down on loitering at the complex too, which, he said, has increased recently.

Neighbors said they’re still worried.

A woman who also wished to remain anonymous said her family lives at Saw Mill with a teenage daughter, and she’s concerned.

“I’m worried about their safety because the property has downgraded from my just seeing it in the last two years. Not just the property itself, but the people,” she said. “It makes me scared to even pull up and let my family know that I’m here. ... I have to make sure that everything is locked up and at one point, I didn’t even have to do that when they first moved here."

Others in the complex agreed that violence was never this bad.

“When I first moved in, it was very peaceful, a nice place to live. Nobody bothered you. You weren’t worried about people driving by or driving in and shooting you,” a resident said.

Rosier and Messer said they understand the residents’ worries and said they’re doing everything they can to prevent violence.

“In these complexes, people want to live safely and be secure in their homes, and quiet. They want quiet, and so it’s our responsibility that we do that,” Rosier said.

“I think as a management company, there wasn’t too much we could do to have prevented these two incidences because I think these people were determined to do it, and if it were convenient for the people to have done the shooting at Walmart, they would have done it. It just so happened they were in our parking lot when they did it,” Messer said.

Management said it hopes to start a community watch program.

Even with added safety measure, some said they’ll be finding somewhere else to call home.

“As soon as they can, if I have to help them, I’ll do my best and I’ll do my best or whatever we have to do, but I do want them away from here far away,” the woman whose family lives in the complex said.

