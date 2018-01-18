NHHS students donate $2,000 to Blue Ribbon Commission

An honors service learning class at New Hanover High School recently teamed up with the Blue Ribbon Commission (BRC) in Wilmington to help raise money for their programs. (Source: WECT)

An honors service learning class at New Hanover High School recently teamed up with the Blue Ribbon Commission (BRC) in Wilmington to help raise money for their programs.

They raised funds through a talent show then used that money to throw a Christmas party for students in the BRC after school program and gave them individual gifts.

Through all their fundraising efforts the class raised close to $3,000 which is the most they’ve ever raised according to Kyle Smith, a student in the class.

After the Christmas party and giving gifts, they still had $2,000 left over which they presented to members of the BRC on Tuesday.

“To be able to give them that amount of money from a group of high school kids that spent time getting to know these kids and working with these people is what makes it so special,” Smith said.

Members from the BRC say they have no specific plans on what they will do with the money yet but they are extremely grateful for what the students have done and they know the money will be put to good use.

