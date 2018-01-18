WPD investigating armed robbery of Subway on Market St.

The Wilmington Police Department is investigating the armed robbery of a Subway restaurant in Wilmington on Wednesday night. (Source: Raycom Media)

According to WPD officials, a man entered the Subway located at 4414 Market Street at approximately 8:30 p.m.

A witness told officers a man entered the store and grabbed a drink from a display case. When a clerk asked if the man was going to pay for the drink, the suspect pulled a ski mask over his face, displayed a gun and demanded money.

The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect was described as a light-skinned black male about 5'6 to 5'8 with a mustache, a soul patch and chin hair. He was wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information should call WPD at 910-343-3609 or use Text-A-Tip by texting TIP708 and your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

