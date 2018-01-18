New Hanover Co. to consider purchasing portion of Echo Farms golf course

The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners will consider authorizing the county manager to negotiate the purchase of 18 acres of Echo Farms Golf and Country Club at its Jan. 22 meeting. (Source: WECT)

The purchase would be part of a potential partnership with the City of Wilmington to preserve the existing open space and developing a public recreational complex.

The county staff is seeking authorization to approach the owner of the property and negotiating a purchase agreement for the parcels which including existing clay tennis courts, a tennis clubhouse and a swimming facility.

The Echo Farms Golf Course closed last October after a settlement was reached in a lawsuit filed by Echo Farms residents against the owner of the golf course.

A U.S. District Court judge signed off on a consent judgment and settlement agreement last September, ending the case initiated in December 2016 after residents learned the owner, Matrix Development Group, intended to close the course and build a residential development.

