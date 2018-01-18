Multiple flights already canceled at ILM

Multiple flights have already been canceled Thursday morning at Wilmington International Airport. (Source: ILM)

As of 7 a.m., the following flights had been canceled:

5:40 a.m. departure to Charlotte

5:55 a.m. departure to Atlanta

8:54 a.m. arrival from Charlotte

9:30 a.m. departure to Charlotte

12:15 p.m. arrival from Charlotte

2:05 p.m. arrival from Charlotte

For the latest flight information, click here.

