Multiple flights already canceled at ILM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Multiple flights have already been canceled Thursday morning at Wilmington International Airport.

As of 7 a.m., the following flights had been canceled:

  • 5:40 a.m. departure to Charlotte
  • 5:55 a.m. departure to Atlanta
  • 8:54 a.m. arrival from Charlotte
  • 9:30 a.m. departure to Charlotte
  • 12:15 p.m. arrival from Charlotte
  • 2:05 p.m. arrival from Charlotte

