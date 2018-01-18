Icy road conditions possible Thursday

The NC DOT said icy road conditions are a concern for several roads on Thursday. (Source: WECT)

The NC DOT said icy road conditions are a concern for several roads Thursday.

Any water left on the road after Wednesday's winter storm could become black ice overnight due to very cold temperatures.

Andrew Barksdale, with the NC DOT, said Bladen and northern Pender counties could see the most accumulation and concern for black ice.

Barksdale said crews started prepping the roads on Tuesday and were monitoring conditions on the roads.

Ten trucks with salt and plows are on standby in Bladen County, with other trucks ready in the surrounding counties.

Brian Rick, also with the NC DOT, said trucks wouldn't be able to plow roads until there was at least an inch of snow, but salt would be more effective at treating roads because of warmer temperatures.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.