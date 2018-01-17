Trask's Jajuan Carr named WECT Athlete of the Week

Trask’s Jajuan Carr is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week (Source: WECT)

Trask’s Jajuan Carr is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.

The sophomore scored a game-high 25 points in the Titans win this past Friday over Southwest Onslow. The victory kept the Titans unbeaten in the Coastal 8 Conference.

Carr is having a great season averaging 15 points-per-game.

Watch WECT News every Wednesday at 6 and 11 p.m. to see who will be the WECT Athlete of the Week. Do you know an outstanding student-athlete? Email jsmist@wect.com to nominate someone.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.