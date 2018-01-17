Jason's Deli in Wilmington one of the stores potentially affected by data breach

Jason's Deli said in a statement Wednesday night that around two million payment card numbers may have been impacted. (Source: John Phelan | Wikimedia)

A sandwich shop in Wilmington was one of the stores potentially affected by a data breach in late December.

Jason's Deli on 5301 Market Street is one of 164 locations that were listed on the restaurant's website Wednesday night.

According to a notice posted on jasonsdeli.com, a large quantity of payment card information appeared for sale on the "dark web."

"From our initial investigation findings, criminals deployed RAM-scraping malware on a number of our point-of-sales (POS) terminals at various corporate-owned Jason’s Deli restaurants starting on June 8, 2017," a statement on the website read. "During the course of the investigation, our response team contained the security breach and has also disabled the malware in all of the locations where it was discovered."

Around two million payment card numbers may have been impacted, according to the statement.

North Carolina residents who think they may have had their information stolen should contact the state Attorney General's Office at ncdoj.gov or call 919-716-6400.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.