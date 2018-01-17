UNCW men's basketball team shortening up bench during conference grind

Playing time will come at a premium for UNCW men’s basketball players.

On Wednesday at his weekly media availability, Seahawks first-year head coach C.B. McGrath said he’s reducing the number of players who get on the court.

“I wanted to get guys enough experience during the non-conference so that when we got to conference play, they could be ready to go in and play critical minutes in any situation,” McGrath said.

McGrath’s move to shorten the rotation started with the Seahawks’ 80-78 overtime win at Elon on Jan. 11, and came after the team hadn’t played in four days.

UNCW was coming off a stretch of playing five games in nine nights. During those five games, McGrath used his bench to limit his starters’ minutes.

“I didn’t want to get to January and not have Devontae (Cacok) be able to walk because he’s exhausted,” McGrath said. “Or (Jordon) Talley not be able to walk because he’s playing 35 or 36 minutes a game.”

UNCW (5-13, 2-4 Colonial Athletic Association) returns to action Thursday at the College of Charleston.

