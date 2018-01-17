Brunswick Co. school bus hit with shot from BB gun

Brunswick County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a shots fired call Wednesday afternoon involving a county school bus.

According to a news release, a 911 call referenced a possible shot being fired at a school bus near the intersection of Jones Street and Green Lewis Road in Bolivia.

After an investigation, it was determined the shot came from a BB gun accidentally discharged by a child in one of the neighborhood homes. None of the 12 children or the driver on the bus were injured. A window on the bus was damaged.

“The safety of our students and drivers on Brunswick County School buses is a top priority," Brunswick County School Superintendent Les Tubb said in the release. "We appreciate the immediate response from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office in handling the incident and are extremely grateful that no one was injured.”

The incident is still under investigation.

