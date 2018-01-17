Wilmington comedian finds the funny in Super Bowl halftime shows

Super Bowl halftime shows are usually only funny if something goes wrong.

However, a Wilmington comedian has done a deep dive into the history of Super Bowl halftime performances and made it into something both educational and hilarious.

Blaire Postman, who does stand-up in addition to her work as an account executive at WECT, said the idea for the bit stemmed from a segment she was doing on the My Fantasy Wife podcast, which Postman does with her husband, Gary. The podcast is self-described as "sports meets comedy meets marriage" and Postman thought of doing the bit while coming up with Super Bowl-related ideas.

"It was right around the Super Bowl and my job was to always look for pop culture-y things to talk about regarding sports," said Postman, who will perform the bit at Dead Crow Comedy Room Wednesday night at 7. "I can't remember specifically what spurred this idea for the podcast, but the Super Bowl was the next week and I was like, 'I'll look up who the halftime shows were' and it went down an enormous rabbit hole. ... I remember being quite fascinated."

We've become accustomed to megastars like Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars and Beyonce performing at halftime of recent Super Bowls, and musical legends like Michael Jackson and The Rolling Stones graced the stage in the late 1990s and early 2000s, but Postman's jokes focus mostly on the '60s, '70s and '80s.

The list of performers on those early halftime shows is a quirky one. High school and college marching bands are well represented, as are Up With People and Carol Channing. People younger than 40 probably don't know what either of those last two are, but they don't need to know to enjoy Postman's bit, which comes complete with photos of some of the early Super Bowl halftime acts.

"It took a long time for it to get to where it is now," said Postman, who sometimes has an audience member help her display pictures of the acts she describes. "The first time, I would just read off the thing and make my comments. There were no pictures. I think I went all the way through '92 or '93 around where Michael Jackson first did his halftime show, which turned things around, if anyone's curious.

"There's probably a better way to do it if I had unlimited amounts of money, but of the things that were reasonable, this is good because it's self-contained. Nobody has to hold it up or anything. It is the best solution so far."

Postman has done the Super Bowl bit on stages big and small and she admits the historical data is spotty for some of the older performances.

None of that reduces the humor and being a football or music fan isn't required to get the joke.

"It's essentially true, but emphasizing funnier patterns," Postman said.

